Rep. Scott reinstated to committees after apology

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke has reinstated a northern Idaho lawmaker back to her legislative committee assignments.

Bedke announced Wednesday that Rep. Heather Scott, a Republican from Blanchard, had been reassigned to her committees on the House floor.

Scott was stripped of her legislative assignments during the first week of the Idaho session after she commented to a fellow female lawmaker that women only advance in the Legislature if they trade sexual favors. Lawmakers have since received hundreds of emails and phone calls from both critics and supporters of Bedke's decision.

Scott told KTVB she had apologized for the comments multiple times.

"I've made apology after apology and last night I did one more apology to a select group and I don't know how many times to say 'I'm sorry' until it's going to happen," Scott said Tuesday. "I have apologized to these same women several different times, and [used] several different methods, so I don't understand if this doesn't work, I don't know where to go from here."

The legislator said she had still been attending her committees to listen, but had been barred from casting a vote or questioning presenters.

"My citizens up in North Idaho are really disenfranchised - they don't feel like their voices are being heard down here because of what's happening," she said.

Bedke said Scott had apologized Monday night to the female House members she had offended with her accusations.

"To her credit, she has owned her words and her actions. She has gone to those she offended and she has apologized, and that's a good thing," he said. "While I'm disappointed it took as long as it did to happen, I'm glad that it did."

The Speaker of the House said he expects lawmakers to move forward and focus on the issues of the legislative session.

"We're now at the part of the cycle where actions will speak louder than words," he said. "But we'll go on - we've got a lot of important things to do this session, and I don't think anyone wants this to be a distraction going forward."

Scott will now return to the House Commerce and Human Resources, Environment and Energy and Technology and State Affairs.

