Otter unveils new workforce task force

Gov. Butch Otter outlined his legislative priorities during the annual Associated Press legislative preview this morning. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he will create a new task force designed to study ways to improve Idaho's workforce.

Otter made his announcement Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he unveiled a separate task force that would be in charge of reviewing ways to improve higher education.

In 2013, Otter spearheaded a similar effort that focused on K-12 education after the defeat of several high-profile educational voter referendums - supported at the time by Otter and other top elected education officials. The task force's work eventually resulted in 20 educational reforms that are only halfway done in being implemented. This includes a multi-year effort to boost teacher pay designed to retain and attract educators.

Otter says the task force will submit its recommendations by July 1.

Copyright 2016 KTVB