Lottery-winner secrecy bill headed to Idaho House floor

Phillip Lee holds a check for $100,000. (Photo: Idaho Lottery)

Lottery winners in Idaho would be allowed to hide their identities under legislation headed to the House floor.

The House State Affairs Committee signed off on legislation Wednesday to keep the names of individuals who win $600 or more secret. While the bill would allow winners to give written authorization to the lottery to publicize their names, the proposal also prevents those names from being released under public records requests for six months after the prize is claimed.

Republican Rep. Lynn Luker, of Boise, says the change is necessary to protect the privacy of winners.

However, officials with the Idaho Lottery say the bill invites public suspicion.

Currently, just six states allow lottery winners to remain anonymous. In Arizona, lawmakers recently passed legislation that shields lottery winners' identities for 90 days after they claim their prize.

Associated Press