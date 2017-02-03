Idaho tax conformity bill headed to governor's desk

Whatever excuse you make, don't lie to the IRS. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Legislation aligning the state's tax code with federal rules is headed to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's desk for his signature.

The Idaho Senate unanimously approved the bill Friday despite facing some resistance in the Idaho House a week before.

The typical routine bill faced a handful of opposing lawmakers who argued the state should not be recognizing same-sex marriages.

Idaho's same-sex marriage ban was invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014. However, some Republicans argued that Idaho does not have to comply with the high court's ruling because the state constitution still includes language banning gay marriage.

The Idaho Legislature usually syncs the state's tax code with the federal version each year to make it easier for residents and businesses to do their taxes.

Associated Press