Idaho Supreme Court schedules veto challenge arguments

The Idaho Statehouse (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Proponents of a lawsuit challenging Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto of a grocery tax bill will have a chance to present their arguments in front of the Idaho Supreme Court.

The state's highest court scheduled oral arguments for the case for June 15.

The court also ordered Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, who is named in the lawsuit, to file a response within 21 days.

Idaho Falls GOP Reps. Ron Nate and Bryan Zollinger spearheaded a lawsuit in April arguing that the Idaho Constitution says a governor has 10-days to veto a bill immediately after the Legislature adjourns. Idaho's top lawmakers disagree, saying that the deadline kicks in when the governor receives the bill.

The lawsuit was filed after Otter vetoed legislation that would have repealed the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries.

KTVB