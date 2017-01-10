Idaho Senate to review election contest

Tom Katsilometes (Photo: KPVI)

An unsuccessful Senate candidate forced the Idaho Senate to take part in a ceremony Tuesday that hasn't been conducted in nearly four decades.

Tom Katsilometes lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Nye, of Pocatello, by nearly 530 votes in November. The Republican then filed a formal notice to the Senate, claiming there were multiple errors in the vote counting and sunshine law compliance.

Under the Idaho Constitution, the Senate is the judge in formal contests of Senate election results - not the courts.

On Tuesday, a large box of sealed court records, testimonies and other documents was delivered to the Senate. Senate leaders then reviewed the contents, but lawmakers won't make a final decision until later this legislative session.

The last time the Senate received a formal contest of an election was in 1980.

