Idaho legislative wrap: happenings in the House

BOISE - We have been following the day's events from the Idaho House of Representatives: The first tax cut proposals passed in a committee on Tuesday, aimed at giving Idahoans financial relief. But the proposals are not coming without opposition from the minority party,

In addition, we have updates on the situation involving Rep. Heather Scott - the controversial lawmaker from Northern Idaho stripped of her committee assignments for making inappropriate comments to a fellow female lawmaker.

Since Rep. Scott was stripped of her committee assignments after making comments saying women only move up in the Legislature by trading sexual favors, she has publicly apologized and asked for her assignments back.

House leadership says this situation has been distracting and they don't want it to continue to be moving forward. Meantime in the House, it's business as usual; bills are moving forward and work is being done.

House Bill 67, backed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, would exempt the first $750 of income from taxation and lower the top income and corporate rates from 7.4 to 7.2 percent.

"The majority of all Idaho taxpayers are in that upper bracket and it's time we give them a little bit of a relief," Moyle said.

The Republican representative says this is something Idaho should have been doing for years. Moyle's goal is contracting to get to flat tax. He tells KTVB he would like to see Idaho's income tax at 5 percent.

"When businesses look at Idaho we're at a big disadvantage because our income taxes are so high."

Rep. Moyle says it's time Idaho is more competitive with surrounding states.

"There's no income tax in Washington, no income tax in Nevada, higher income tax in Oregon but they have no sales tax. Every surrounding state has lower tax rates than Idaho, and that's a problem," Moyle added.

However, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission, because of relatively low income in Idaho, the state's overall tax burden relative to income is 11th among the 11 western states and 41st nationally (out of 51). In that category, individual income taxes rank 30th (4.2% below national average) and fifth among western states (2.2% above western median).

The State and Local Tax Burden Analysis of Fiscal Year 2014 Taxes shows on the basis of taxes paid per person, Idaho's overall tax burden ranks 48th nationally out of 51 and 11th regionally out of the 11 western states. Individual income tax ranks 34th nationally (23.5% below national average) and 6th among western states, and is equal to the western median.

If this tax cut passes, it would shrink Idaho's general fund each year by $51.2 million.

"We might get 30 bucks here but we're going to raise our property taxes to pay for education far more than $30 and that's where the real problem is," House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding (D) said.

Erpelding tells KTVB this bill is short-sighted and adds rather than giving tax relief that mainly benefits the top 1 percent of Idahoans, lawmakers need to funnel that money into our state's infrastructure and education.

"It benefits those who make more than $400,000 a year significantly and those folks who have about a $50,000 or $60,000 tax burden get about 30 bucks," Rep. Erpelding said. "What this does is it says any time we have an opportunity, we're going to give money to the most wealthy Idahoans and we're going to short change our children's education, higher education. I just think that's not the way we want to go."

"There's the ability to do both: continue to fund education and pump a lot of money in there - which we are doing- but also to give back a little bit," Moyle said.

Also on Tuesday, a panel introduced legislation that expands the list of felons banned from owning firearms. Terrorist, criminal gang members, human trafficking and hijacking convictions fall under the new proposal even if they're discharged from their sentences.

Meanwhile - regarding an ongoing controversy in the House - House Speaker Scott Bedke (R) says he will make a decision on Wednesday whether Rep. Heather Scott will be reinstated to her committee assignments.

"We're now at the part of the cycle where actions will speak louder than words," Bedke said.

When asked if she would be given her assignments back, Bedke said, "Well, anything is possible." He went on to say, "You just watch tomorrow, maybe, and we'll see what happens."

"I've made apology after apology and last night I did one more apology to a select group and I don't know how many times to say 'I'm sorry' until it's going to happen," Rep. Scott told KTVB. "I have apologized to these same women several different times, and [used] several different methods, so I don't understand if this doesn't work, I don't know where to go from here."

Speaker Bedke says Scott has owned up to her words and actions, and he counts that as a "good thing."

"While I am disappointed it took as long as it did to happen I'm glad that it did," Bedke said.

Rep. Scott tells KTVB she is hopeful about returning to her committee assignments on Wednesday.

As for the bills previously mentioned, Moyle's tax cut bill has to clear the House floor before moving on to a Senate committee. The felon firearm ban bill has to clear a full legislative hearing.

