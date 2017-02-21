Idaho House panel advance anti-motorcycle profiling bill

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

An Idaho House panel revved up bikers' support Tuesday by advancing legislation that would ban law enforcement agencies from profiling motorcyclists.

The House Judiciary, Administration and Rules Committee unanimously supported a bill that defines motorcycle profiling in state law, which includes prohibiting officers for stopping bikers for riding motorcycles or wearing biker garb. Instead, police must have a legitimate reason for stopping, questioning, searching or arresting bikers.

Bikers clad in wearing motorcycle jackets filled almost every seat in the committee room to cheer the panel's decision.

Washington was the first state to ban motorcycle profiling in 2011. According to supporters in Washington, profiling complaints have dropped 90 percent since the law passed.

In 2016, Maryland became the second state to enforce such anti-profiling measures.

Associated Press