Idaho bill would allow motorists to speed up while passing

BOISE- A Twin Falls lawmaker wants to allow motorists to go up to 15 mph above the speed limit when passing another vehicle in certain cases.

Republican Rep. Lance Clow told a House Transportation Committee that his bill deals with a situation that many have experienced: how to safely pass another motorist going a couple of miles below the speed limit. Current law doesn't allow exceeding the speed limit to make a pass.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the House committee agreed unanimously to introduce Clow's bill, clearing the way for a full hearing.

House Bill 132 would allow certain vehicles to exceed the speed limit while passing on two-lane roads that have speed limits of 55 mph or greater.

