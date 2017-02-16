Bill limiting early voting in Idaho headed to House floor

Early voting (Photo: KTVB)

A measure limiting early voting in Idaho is on its way to the House floor after squeaking through a skeptical legislative panel.

Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring, of Pocatello, says his bill creates a standardized system for early voting that's lacking in Idaho.

If passed, Idaho's early voting window could take place any time from three weeks before the election to from one week before. Currently, county clerks have the choice to begin early voting on or before the third week from the election.

However, critics countered that the bill stripped local control away from county clerks who know best when early voting should begin in their regions.

The House State Affairs voted 8-7 on Thursday to send the measure to the House floor for approval.

Associated Press