Canal breaches cause flooding in Twin Falls County

BUHL-- Authorities are warning residents after two canal failures in Twin Falls County Wednesday night.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the breaches are at 1000 East and 3600 North in Castleford and 3575 North and 1709 East in Buhl.

People who live in the area have been informed if they are in the expected flood plain. The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter for residents displaced by flooding at the Amazing Grace Fellowship at 1061 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls.

It was not clear Thursday morning whether any families have been forced out by the rising water. Sheriff's officials and canal company employees are monitoring the situation.

Twin Falls County is one of several counties currently under a flood warning. Problems with high water are expected to continue until Friday as rain and higher temperatures melt off accumulated snow.

