Campaign to boycott '50 Shades Darker,' donate instead

Some say the movie "50 Shades Darker" promotes abuse.

Whether you have read the books, seen the movies or just heard about it, "50 Shades of Grey" and "50 Shades Darker" is sexually suggestive, and according to some, promotes abuse.

The hashtag #50dollarsnot50shades is trending and first started when part one in the "50 Shades of Grey" saga came out in 2015.

The campaign pushes instead of spending 50 dollars going to see "50 Shades Darker," donate that to a women’s shelter instead.

“It is portrayed as a love story but really it is a story of abuse, and this movie is normalizing this,” said Beatrice Black, Executive Director of Boise’s Women and Children’s Alliance.

Black is worried that the movie sends the wrong message and perpetuates a cycle of coming back to an abusive partner after apologies or gift giving.

“Thinking that we can change someone just because we love them enough is a very strong and dangerous trap to be in,” said Black.

“I have heard women say that it turns around in the end but unfortunately that is not what I have seen in real life,” said Anne Luke, who works closely with domestic and sexual violence survivors.

She says she is particularly worried about how the movie will impact young people.

“To teach our daughters it is okay to be treated that way is really just a horrible message to be sending that is romantic love,” said Luke.

In addition to money, the campaign’s goal is also to raise awareness.

“It raises awareness for people to talk to friends and say this is what I’m doing and why? That is huge,” said Black.

