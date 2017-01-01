Caldwell man killed in crash on I-84

Traffic is backed up after a deadly crash on Interstate 84 early Sunday morning. (Photo: Brad Peterson)

CALDWELL - A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 overnight claimed the life of one person and injured another, police said.

The crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-84 near milepost 31 in Caldwell.

Idaho State Police say 37-year-old Ricardo Sanchez, of Caldwell, lost control of his car and crashed into the median guardrail. Another driver - 48-year-old James E. Harrell, of Middleton - stopped on the right shoulder to help Sanchez.

Both Sanchez and Harrell were outside of their vehicles when two other vehicles came upon the scene and swerved to avoid hitting Sanchez's car, which was sitting partially in the left lane. Police say Sanchez and Harrell were then stuck by vehicles involved in the crash.

Sanchez died at the scene. Harrell was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. His condition has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

