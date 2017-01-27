Business fined for denying employee use of service dog

Colleen Morrison's dog, Lucky

An administrative law judge is requiring a Washington business to pay $22,730 to one of its employees for discrimination.

In a preliminary decision, the judge ruled that Haney Truck Line had violated state law and the rights of a female employee with diabetes by refusing to let her bring her service animal to work.

Colleen Morrison's dog, Lucky, is trained to detect and alert her to sugar lows.

"Washington state has protected disability as a protected class long before the federal government did, back to the early 70's. So, the concept of accommodating people with disabilities, making sure your rules don't discriminate against people with disabilities, has been around a long time," said David Carlson, legal advocacy director for Disability Rights Washington.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the case against Haney Truck Line after Colleen complained to the Human Rights Commission.

In a statement today, Ferguson sent a warning to other businesses.

"The Washington law against discrimination contains clear protections for employees who use trained service animals. Employers must allow service animals so employees may properly and safely perform their jobs. My office will continue to enforce our laws prohibiting illegal discrimination at work."

Both parties in the case can submit comments and exceptions to this preliminary decision through February 13.

The judge's decision will be final 30 days after receipt of those comments.

Once the decision becomes final, it will also be eligible for judicial review in superior court.

