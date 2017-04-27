Brooks Running Company honors Issaquah track coach

Seattle-based Brooks Running Company honors Gwen Robertson from Issaquah High School as part of it's newly expanded Inspiring Coaches program for 'providing runners with a sense of belonging and purpose.' (Photo: KING)

As Spring inspires runners to get out and hit the pavement, one local company is honoring two high school track coaches for inspiring their students.

Seattle-based Brooks Running Company is honoring Gwen Robertson from Issaquah High School as part of it's newly expanded Inspiring Coaches program for 'providing runners with a sense of belonging and purpose.'

The award was a surprise to coach Robertson, who was also cheered on by students during a busy school day.

"Each day I try to help kids make the best of themselves," said Robertson. "More than anything I want them to do their best and enjoy the experience."

Loading... Seattle-based Brooks Running Company honors Gwen Robertson from Issaquah High School as part of it's newly expanded Inspiring Coaches program for 'providing runners with a sense of belonging and purpose.' KING

Seattle-based Brooks Running Company honors Gwen Robertson from Issaquah High School as part of it's newly expanded Inspiring Coaches program for 'providing runners with a sense of belonging and purpose.' KING

Seattle-based Brooks Running Company honors Gwen Robertson from Issaquah High School as part of it's newly expanded Inspiring Coaches program for 'providing runners with a sense of belonging and purpose.' KING

Seattle-based Brooks Running Company honors Gwen Robertson from Issaquah High School as part of it's newly expanded Inspiring Coaches program for 'providing runners with a sense of belonging and purpose.' KING





of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Thirty-three years ago Robertson began coaching in Issaquah and says she had no idea her words and actions would inspire others to coach like her. Today, more than twenty of her former athletes have given or now give back to the sport and coach themselves.

Mark Anderson of Cary-Grove High School in Cary, Ill was also honored by Brooks.

In addition to track coaches, Brooks Running will also award two cross country coaches in the Fall. Each will receive a coveted golden spike trophy, $10,000 in Brooks performance running gear and $2,500 cash for team expenses.

KING