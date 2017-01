(Photo: Katherine Cook, KGW)

SALEM, Ore. – A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded by a relative in Salem on Friday afternoon.

The boy’s injury was not life-threatening, according to Lt. Dave Okada with Salem police.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Fairgrounds Road. Medics took the boy to a hospital.

No additional details were immediately released.

KGW