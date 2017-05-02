Suspicious death in Bonner's Ferry under investigation

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho --- Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead at a home in Cedar Court Village on McCall Street in Bonners Ferry.

A spokesperson from Boundary County Sheriff’s Office said the death appears suspicious and the crime lab has been called in to investigate.

Mike Meier, from BCSO, said deputies arrested a person of interest in connection with the case.

Meier said the person could also be considered a suspect in the case.

He said they are working to notify next of kin before identifying the victim.

BCSO said they got the call Monday morning between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

KREM