Plow driver stays busy in Boundary Co.

Plow driver stays busy in Bonners Ferry (Photo: KREM)

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A plow truck driver is helping residents in rural parts of Boundary County that were pounded with two and a half feet of snow.

Morgan Draxlir’s phone has been ringing off the hook. He normally makes custom wood furniture for work. But on snowy days like this, he plows driveways and parking lots. He said recent snows in Boundary County have proven to be too much in some spots.

"I've also called some of my regular people that I plow and I said, ‘There's no possible way I could do your road,’" said Draxlir.

A state of emergency was declared in Boundary County due to the snow. In a rural county like this, it's even harder for some folks. One local fire district said they have received several reports of people who can't leave their driveways because there's so much snow.

"People are locked in. A lot of people are locked in and that's why school's been closed for two days," said Draxlir.

Luckily there haven't been any reports so far of collapsed roofs or injuries because of the snow.

