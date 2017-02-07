North Idaho community works to clear snow in Boundary County

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho --- For the second day in a row, residents worked to clear the snow off rooftops and roads in Bonners Ferry. The area got more than two and a half feet of snow over the weekend, prompting county leaders to declare a state of emergency.

The heavy snow raised concern among residents as they realized it was a race against time to clear the flat roofs of the buildings in the area.

Boundary County School District gave kids a snow day as staff – and some students – helped worked to clear the roof of the local high school.

“It’s always nice to come up here and hang with family and friends and help out the community and everything,” said Jessie Bradley, a sophomore who was helping Tuesday.

“There is no rest for the weary.” Saud Teresa Rae, a teacher at the school. Besides clearing their own homes, staff worked on the elementary school Monday, before clearing the roof of the high school Tuesday.

They still have to clear the roof of the middle school tomorrow.

“Our PSI for some of these buildings aren’t very high,” explained Rae. “Especially for our older buildings.”

There have not been any reports of cave-ins and the district wants to keep it that way. The district said they could still use more help, but this will have to do for now.

“I feel great,” laughed Rae. “I’m using this as my workout.”

Staff at the school tell me it's a race against time to clear these roofs. They still have to clear the middle school after. pic.twitter.com/RzAcVXJl1i — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) February 7, 2017

More snow is on the way for the Inland Northwest Wednesday into Thursday. As of Tuesday night, the Bonners Ferry area was expected to see eight to 12 inches of snow, with even more in the mountains.

The good news is a ridge of dry high pressure will move into the Inland NW Sat. PM. The bad news is, in the meantime... : #idwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/DBJa8LknwJ — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 8, 2017

KREM