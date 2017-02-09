Inmates help clear snowy roofs in Bonners Ferry

Inmates clear roof in Bonners Ferry (Photo: KREM)

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – The people of Bonners Ferry are digging out of the snow for the second time in a week.

The area was hit with close to 2.5 feet of snow over the weekend. Then Wednesday night, the city got more than half a foot of new snow, according to local estimates. State leaders have now included Boundary County in a state disaster declaration.

There’s so much snow the question now is where to put it. The dirty snow is now in massive berms. If it is clean, the city is dumping it in the river. The Department of Environmental Quality gave them permission to dump it.

Many people are still dealing with the mess. Ron Erickson had to close his restaurant after the Bonners Ferry area received half a foot of new snow. Now Semis can't bring Erickson supplies.

"Most of my help lives out of town. Can't get in. So we're closing up for the day and going home," said Erickson.

Up on the roof is local student Ryker Desrosiers. He’s fourth snow day in a row. He traded the school books for a shovel and cashed in.

Idaho State Prison inmates from Orofino are also helping get rid of the snow. The Department of Emergency Management brought them in to help clear roofs. All the new heavy wet snow can be dangerous, especially when piled on top of snow that was already here. Fortunately, the Boundary County Sheriff's Office hadn't received any serious reports of collapses, just some smaller outbuildings here and there.

A rural county road was blocked because of a snow-slide, but was not stranding any people in the area, according to officials. Still, all of this was enough to halt plenty of other local businesses.

KREM