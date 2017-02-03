Burning ceiling collapses on Boundary Co. man

071413-fire-truck.jpg (Photo: KREM)

MOYIE SPRINGS, Idaho – A man was forced to crawl out of his burning home after his ceiling collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the home on Curley Creek Road for a report of a house fire.

Officials said Jimmy Robinson had woke up from a nap and his home was filled with smoke. He then discovered the ceiling in his kitchen was on fire, then it collapsed on top of him. Robinson was able to crawl to his neighbor’s house and they called 911.

The Boundary County Sheriff said Robinson suffered burns to his hands and head.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KREM