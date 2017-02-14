Boundary County state of emergency ends after more than 4 ft. of snow

Boundary County snow

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho --- After five days of shoveling snow, inmates from the state prison in Orofino left Boundary County on Tuesday.

The inmates – along with likely every able-bodied resident in the county – worked to clear the roofs of buildings covered in heavy snow, along with sidewalks, driveways and even roads after being blanketed by two rounds of the stuff.

County leaders had to declare a state of emergency, which finally expired on Monday night.

Inmates from the state prison in Orofino have been brought in to help remove snow. Help comes from Dept. of Emergency Management. pic.twitter.com/MXD2ngrzJ5 — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) February 9, 2017

“Originally we had like four ft. or more,” said Mike Meier, the Boundary County Emergency Management Agency. “It’s starting to settle now, but because of the freezing over at night, the melt is going slow.”

Slow melting snow is actually good news for Boundary County. If all the snow melted right away, it could flood the area.

Flooding is still a risk Boundary County EMA is worried about; in fact, they are giving away free sand and sandbags at the county dump.

But for now, the critical infrastructure of Boundary County – EMS response routes, fire hydrants – is clear.

