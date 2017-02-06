NWCN
Boundary County declares state of emergency

Staff , KREM 11:00 AM. PST February 06, 2017

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho -- According to an alert from the Boundary County Sheriff's Office, Boundary County has declared a state of emergency. 

The emergency declaration includes the city of Bonners Ferry. 

The alert mentioned that area schools are looking for shoveling roofs. 

In a release, Boundary County Emergency Management asked for volunteers to help shovel snow at the Boundary Community Hospital. Anyone who is willing is asked to call Craig Johnson at 267-4850.

KREM 2 News will continue to bring updates as they are confirmed. 

