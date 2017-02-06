Boundary County blanketed with more than 2ft. of snow

Boundary County snow

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho – It was a rough weekend for residents in Boundary County as the area was slammed with nearly two and a half feet of snow over the weekend. Because of that, county leaders declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Essentially, declaring an emergency allows county leaders there to get help from other agencies that are not in Boundary County. For now, they have said there are no serious injuries or incidents relating to the snow – other than a lot of headaches.

Over the weekend, Bonners Ferry and Boundary County got hammed with 30 inches of snow. That made for treacherous roads at times, the director of emergency management, Mike Meier said.

“There were trees down across roads, power outages here and there,” he said.

By Monday afternoon, the power outages were not as bad in Boundary County, but there are nearly 700 customers without power across the state line in Montana.

“It allows us to use resources from outside of the area,” Meier said in regards to the county declaring a state of emergency.

So far, crews from Bonner County and the Red Cross have offered to help. Currently, both schools in Bonners Ferry and the hospital there are looking for help shoveling snow off of roofs. There have not been any reported collapses, but county leaders want to get ahead of it all since there is more moisture in the forecast.

“Preparing us to get it off the buildings now so we don’t lose the buildings later,” Meier said.

If you want to help out with the snow removal, you can call this number 267-4850 and ask for Craig Johnson.

KREM