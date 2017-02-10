Boundary Co. residents asked to report storm damage

Boundary County snow

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho – The Emergency Maanager for Boundary County is asking all residents of the county who suffered structural damage to their home or building during the declared emergency to report it to report it.

Residents can report the damage via email at mmeier@boundarycountyid.org.

Officials said tracking the damage helps determine whether the county would qualify for federal assistance in the form of low cost loans for those with damages.

You must include the location of damage, description of damage and the approximate cost of damage or replacement. Photos will also help.

Emergency management leaders said there is no way to suggest federal assistance will be available but they want to be prepared if it happens.

KREM