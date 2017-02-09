Boundary Co. added to Idaho state disaster declaration

People shovel snow off of a building roof on Feb. 9, 2017 in Bonner's Ferry.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho --- Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter designed a state disaster declaration on Wednesday, and included Boundary County in the list of counties in need of assistance.

Six Idaho counties are included in the designation, Ada, Boundary, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington Counties.

The disaster declaration ensures all necessary state resources are made available for recovery efforts. Inmates from the state prison in Orofino were brought in to help removed the snow.

Boundary County was slammed with more than two feet of snow over the weekend, and again with about six inches on Wednesday.

To date, Boundary County has gotten 42.2 inches of snow this year, compared to the average of 15.4 inches by Feb. 9 normally.

