NWCN
Close

Train derails along Highway 95 near Cocolalla

Erin Robinson , KREM 7:49 AM. PDT May 01, 2017

BONNER CO., Idaho – Bonner County Dispatch officials confirmed a train derailed along Highway 95 near Cocolalla.

The BNSF train appears to have been carrying grain. 

Loading...
of
Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

KREM 2 is headed to the scene to confirm details.  

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories