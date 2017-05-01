Close Train derails along Highway 95 near Cocolalla Erin Robinson , KREM 7:49 AM. PDT May 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BONNER CO., Idaho – Bonner County Dispatch officials confirmed a train derailed along Highway 95 near Cocolalla.The BNSF train appears to have been carrying grain. Loading... A BNSF train derailed Monday near Cocolalla. Jim Lawson, Custom A BNSF train derailed Monday near Cocolalla. Jim Lawson, Custom A BNSF train derailed Monday near Cocolalla. Jim Lawson, Custom A BNSF train derailed Monday near Cocolalla. Jim Lawson, Custom of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions KREM 2 is headed to the scene to confirm details. KREM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
