Suspect charged in Bonner Co. deputy shooting

Adam Foster (Photo: KREM)

BLANCHARD, Idaho – Authorities have officially charged the suspect who is accused of shooting two Bonner County deputies.

Adam Foster has officially been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree for his involvement in the shooting.

Officials said he was served the arrest warrant while still in custody at the Kootenai County Public Safety Building. His bond has been set at $2 million. He will be attending his first court appearance in Bonner County court sometime Thursday.

All three deputies involved will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

KREM