Southbound lanes of Hwy 95 to be closed for two weeks due to train derailment

A BNSF train derailed Monday near Cocolalla. (Photo: Custom)

COCOLALLA, Idaho – Crews were still on scene Thursday cleaning up the mess from a train derailment that spilled corn along Highway 95.

The Idaho Transportation Department closed southbound lanes of the highway and placed flaggers on the road to direct two-way traffic on the northbound lanes.

Transportation officials said both southbound lanes will be closed for the next two weeks while crews remove 25 derailed cars. Crews on scene have also seen an increase in animals approaching the wreck to eat the spilled corn, so drivers should use caution in the area.

As of Thursday, ITD engineers have not been able to determine the extent of the damage the derailment caused.

KREM