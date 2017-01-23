Second deputy shot in Bonner Co. released from hospital

Photo of Deputy Michael Gagnon. (Photo: KCSO)

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – Wounded Bonner County Deputy Mike Gagnon was discharged from the hospital Monday after being shot by a suspect earlier this month.

Gagnon and Deputy Justin Penn were both shot three times in the line of duty on January 16 while serving a search warrant at a home on Mountain View Road in Blanchard. Both deputies were hospitalized following the incident.

Penn was released from the hospital on Thursday. He was at the hospital Monday while Gagnon was released. Penn was seen walking and had his arm in a sling.

Both Gagnon and Penn were treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Wounded Bonner Co. Deputy Mike Gagnon has been discharged from the hospital. Several members of law enforcement here. pic.twitter.com/2DMtqqpUTA — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 23, 2017

Gagnon is now being escorted back to Bonner County by several first responders. pic.twitter.com/tjCASuO9L3 — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 23, 2017

Both Gagnon and Penn were treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect in the shooting, Adam Foster, 30, remains hospitalized. His condition has been upgraded to "good."

KREM