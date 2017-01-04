N. Idaho veteran given second chance with guide dog

(Photo: krem-enps)

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A disabled veteran in Idaho is getting a second chance with a service dog next week after his first one was taken back because of unrestrained dogs in the neighborhood.

News sources report that Bill Yeager of Sandpoint lost his eyesight and has difficulty communicating after a stroke, but still enjoys taking daily walks. He was given a guide dog in April 2016 to assist him, but dogs in neighboring homes charged at the guide dog when it passed.



The trainer cited those dogs as a safety concern and took the guide dog back to California at the end of a trial period.



Now Yeager is getting another chance with a service animal and his advocate, Cecelia Myers, is asking the neighbors to keep their dogs leashed.

Associated Press