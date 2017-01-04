Idaho woman accused of kicking and throwing puppy while outside gas station

Gas station in idaho where Bonner County deputies said a woman kicked and threw a dog on the pavement.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a woman facing animal cruelty charges after they said she threw a puppy against the pavement before kicking and punching the dog.

The Bonner County Prosecutor said the 7-month-old puppy is doing okay. That is the good news. What authorities said she did to the poor animal though, is something that cannot be forgiven.

It happened back in October outside a gas station in Priest River. According to court documents, a Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Megan Smith, 23, walk out of the station and into a car.

At that point, documents said the deputy watch Smith reach back and grab a black and white puppy – a 7-month-old named Rugar. Next, Smith lifted Rugar above her head and slammed the dog against the parking lot. Smith then allegedly punched the puppy and kicked it twice before Rugar was able to run away.

As this was happening, the deputy got out of her cruiser and approached Smith. As to why the violent outburst? Documents said that Smith told the deputy that Rugar had chewed up her fishing pole. The deputy was quick to point out that what Smith was doing was illegal.

Smith then said she was trying to teach the puppy not to chew and likened it to “like you would hit a child for doing something wrong.”

Smith was cited for animal cruelty on the spot – a misdemeanor.

The good news is though, the deputy visited a house where the dog was staying to follow up and despite what happened, we are told little Rugar is doing okay.

Smith pleaded not guilty to the animal cruelty charge. If convicted, she faces a maximum fine of $1,000 and six months in jail.

