Court testimony: Suspected Bonner Co. deputy shooter was waiting with gun

Adam Foster in court (Photo: KREM)

BLANCHARD, Idaho -- For the first time, we're learning how a shootout in North Idaho played out back in January. It happened when deputies went to a man's home to arrest him.

Instead, that man got into a shootout with deputies wounding two of them. The suspect was also shot and all three survived. Court testimony is giving insight on how the shooting went down.

Three Bonner County deputies came to Adam Foster's home on Mountain View road to serve out a year-old arrest warrant. Recorded court testimony said Foster’s mother was very concerned about him and he made statement that he intended to kill two of his neighbors.

So the deputies waited on Mountain View Road for Foster to arrive home. Once he and a driver pulled in to the driveway, the deputies asked him to get out.

"There becomes a verbal conflict between Mr. Foster and Deputy Gagnon," said Deputy Brad Maskell.

Maskell is recalling footage he watched from the deputies' body cameras. He said Foster wasn't listening to commands.

"Mr. Foster turns and suddenly bolts and runs back towards the house," said Deputy Maskell.

Deputies Mike Gagnon and Justin Penn followed Foster and Deputy William Craffrey went the other direction. Foster then rounded the corner and waited.

"He is in a shooting position, awaiting the deputy to come around the corner. As soon as deputy Gagnon reveals himself coming around the corner, Mr. Foster then begins to discharge his weapon into the deputy," said Deputy Maskell.

Deputy Penn would then round the corner and be shot himself. Both survived.

"Both deputies during the course of this are able to return fire," said Deputy Maskell.

Foster survived, too. He is now charged with two counts of attempted murder. Online court records indicate that a mental evaluation has been ordered in Foster's case. It is not clear when he is in court next.

