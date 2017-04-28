BSNF plans to move forward with second bridge across Lake Pend Oreille

BSNF confirmed they plan to move forward with their plans to build a second bridge across Lake Pend Oreille in the near future.

A plan the company originally announced a few years ago, but moved to the back burner, officials confirmed they are “reintroducing” the plan this year.

Gus Melonas, a spokesperson for the company, said they are in the design phase right now. Melonas said they are also going through a permitting and review process for the project.

Melonas said the new bridge will be built next to the existing one.

“It will allow for a more efficient bridge,” Melonas said. “It’s like adding another lane on a highway. This will allow for freight and passenger trains to move more efficiently.”

Right now, about 60 trains, passenger and freight, move through the corridor daily.

Melonas said their first step will be to do “pile testing” near Dog Beach on BSNF property.

Crews will put up security fencing around the testing area and Melonas said there will be some noise from the work.

He said residents will still have access to the beach area during the work.

KREM