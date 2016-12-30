Boise Police gearing up for busy holiday weekend

A police officer talks with driver during a traffic stop in Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

Many will celebrate the New Year’s weekend by gathering with friends and family or heading downtown for the 4th annual Idaho Potato Drop.

New Year's Eve is one of the busiest times of the year for law enforcement across the country, and it's no different here in Boise. Thousands of people will flock to downtown Boise to celebrate the beginning of a New Year. Since December 18, the Boise Police Department has been gearing up for this holiday season. They started having officers work overtime for DUI enforcement, which means there will be more police out for this holiday weekend. The Boise Police Department is asking people to have a plan before heading out this weekend.

"Designate a driver before you head out. Ideally it should be the night before or somebody who's not going to be drinking any alcohol that night," Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams said.

Other than a family member or friend, Williams says some of those safe options can also include a taxi, Uber, or Lyft.

"We know the demand for those services is really high on New Year’s Eve, but we think the wait is well worth avoiding a DUI or something more serious," Williams said.

The temperatures are expected to be in the single digits, so you're going to want to plan for that too.

One of the more popular events when it comes time to bringing in the New Year is the 4th annual Idaho Potato Drop. Organizers say they have spent countless hours making sure this event is safe. They've hired private security and have also stationed nearly a hundred cameras around the event. The Boise Police Department will also have officers stationed all across the event.

"We'll have officer designated to the potato drop and working in Capitol Park, and they will be looking out for safety and security along with private security and volunteers down there," Williams said.

Police want to remind people celebrating at the Idaho Potato Drop that the event is family friendly, which means alcohol is only allowed in certain areas.

"Those locations are in the beer garden and in the VIP tent. Otherwise, alcohol is not allowed outside of those locations in the park," Williams said.

The Boise Police Department says those extra patrols will remain in effect until January 3rd.

