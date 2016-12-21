Boise man receives Carnegie Medal for heroic act

Joshua Grimmett, Carnegie Hero Medal winner (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

BOISE -- A Boise man is being rewarded for his extraordinary act of heroism- an act that saved a woman's life on May 25 of this year.

Joshua Grimmett is one of 21 people in the United States and Canada awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The award is given to those who risked their lives to save someone else's.

The Carnegie Hero Fund has been around since 1904. In the last 112 years, the Commisson has chosen less than 10,000 people to award the medal, which is a recognition of a selfless act of heroism.

Joshua, his wife Talitha and their baby girl Abby, were heading home from church around 8 p.m. on May 25. As they were driving along Highway 21, approaching the High Bridge near Lucky Peak Reservoir, the Grimmetts say they saw a car stopped on the bridge.

"I saw the car stalled and Josh and I were like, 'Oh no, poor girl', and I looked over and she just looked really bummed and I thought, 'Oh I know that feeling, my car has broken down before. How miserable'."

The Grimmetts passed the car, then decided to pull over and help the young lady. As they were doing so, they saw the woman get out of her car behind them.

"We saw that she got out and she looked over the edge and that she had fallen in," Joshua Grimmett said. "There was that moment of disbelief: did we really just see somebody fall in?"

They say they jumped out of their truck and Joshua ran down to where the woman's car was parked. He looked over the edge, and says he saw her floating. He then hopped in the woman's idling car, drove back to where his wife and daughter were, and bolted down the hillside

As he approached the bottom, it was becoming increasingly difficult to scale down the steep hill and he realized he might have to change his route. Joshua says he either had to cut back and across, or use a risky short-cut that involved hanging from a sagebrush and shimmying across a small cliff. He chose the riskier path.

When he got to the water's edge, he ran into the frigid 50-degree reservoir.

"I just kind of heard a voice say to me, 'Josh, your feet have gone numb, you're going to go numb. Just go get the girl'," Joshua said. "There was nobody else to do it."

A former lifeguard, and a man who his wife describes as a "daredevil," Joshua dove in to save the 23-year-old woman who had fallen in.

"Right as I was diving in I heard her yell, 'Help!'"

He says the woman was starting to sink.

"So I got my hand under her and I started swimming back and about halfway back I was so out of breath I thought, 'I need to catch my breath'."

As he started floating for a moment, he realized he wasn't going to catch his breath floating in the cold water, so Joshua says he grabbed ahold of her and swam them to the edge.

Hypothermic, Joshua and the young woman were met by others who saw what happened. First responders came down the hill and put her in a fishing boat. Josh says she was flown by air ambulance to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

The Grimmetts were shocked when Carnegie Fund reached out and told them Josh was going to receive the award. Josh tells KTVB that he wasn't expecting anything at all.

"I know that God sort of led us to that time and just put us right there where we needed to be," Talitha added.

Humbled, Josh says he doesn't think of himself as a hero.

"It's something that you deserve," Talitha said to her husband. "And you almost died to save someone's life."

The young woman recovered, and the Grimmetts say they actually spend time with her and have gotten to know her well. They spend Thanksgiving with her family, who is extremely grateful to them for saving her life.

Joshua recently received a certificate from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, recognizing his extraordinarily incredible sacrifice. He says there will be a ceremony in the spring where he will be awarded the physical medal.

