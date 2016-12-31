Bogus Basin celebrating 75th anniversary

The ski season got off to a good start at Bogus Basin. (Photo: KTVB)

Bogus Basin is ready to launch its year-long 75th anniversary celebration this weekend.

Starting Sunday, January 1st, several activities and events will be held on the mountain.

All skiers and snow boarders will receive a special punch card which can be exchanged for a Bogus Basin 75th anniversary memento.

Live music at the base will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a torch light parade at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 7 p.m.

Additional 75th spotlight events are planned throughout the year, including a July 1st summer celebration and a birthday party on December 20, 2017.

"It's just such an exciting time for Bogus Basin," Marketing Assistant Lynne Wieland said. "We rely on our communities in the Treasure Valley to keep us going and to be able to celebrate 75 years of the operation with the people who make it happen. We just want people to come up and enjoy all we have to offer all year long."

The party begins at 9 a.m. Sunday.





