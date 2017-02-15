Bodybuilding.com CEO steps down

Bodybuilding.com corporate HQ (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE -- Bodybuilding.com's CEO has resigned after just one year on the job.

The Boise-based company confirmed Richard Jalichandra's departure in a statement Wednesday.

"Richard Jalichandra has stepped down as CEO of Vitalize/Bodybuilding.com to pursue other opportunities," the statement read. "The company appreciates his hard work and dedication."

MORE: Bodybuilding.com lays off about 90 in Boise

Jas Krdzalic has been tapped to serve as interim president, Bodybuilding.com says.

The CEO's departure comes just months after the company laid off 15 percent its employees - about 90 people - as part of "organizational downsizing."

Jalichandra was hired in January 2016 after the resignation of former CEO and founder Ryan DeLuca in 2015.

Copyright 2016 KTVB