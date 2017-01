ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol recovered a woman’s body in the Multnomah Channel Monday afternoon.

A boater noticed the dead body in the water and called police just before 1 p.m.

The woman’s body was turned over to the county medical examiner’s office. She was not immediately identified.

KGW