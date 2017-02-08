Body discovered in Nampa creek

NAMPA -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a Nampa creek Wednesday morning.
A city worker found the body in Mason Creek near the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North at 11:16 a.m.
Investigators have not released whether the dead person is male or female, or how the person died.
The body has been removed from the water. KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
