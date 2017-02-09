Bill would help sick Hanford workers
Workers at the Hanford nuclear site are systematically denied worker comp claims - with the federal government and its contractor aggressively fighting workers at every turn.Lawmakers have heard emotional testimony from workers desperate for change.
wsts2 7:16 PM. PST February 09, 2017
