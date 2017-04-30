Beyond the Studio: Tacoma

Share This Story

Going home to Tacoma: A letter from KING 5's Joyce Taylor

This project was a very personal one for Joyce. She grew up in Tacoma, and her first childhood home was in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Tacoma murals: Healing the scars of the past with art:

Collage of murals found on the streets of Tacoma.

Murals in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood have become much more than art; they are empowering youth and inspiring growth while still maintaining the community's rich history.

See our entire community conversation below: