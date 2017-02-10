Why flood insurance is so important

Flood waters (Photo: KREM)

BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho – Benewah and Shoshone counties have seen their share of snow this winter and now they are dealing with flooding.

So far the flooding has not made its way into homes but are people prepared if it does. Insurance agencies said it all comes down to location.

If you live in a flood zone and have a FHA loan, you have to get flood insurance coverage through FEMA or an independent insurance agent.

If you don't quite fit into this category. Insurance agents said most people don't purchase flood insurance unless it is required. Regardless of where you live floods are a real possibility. No one is safe and rebuilding could be costly.

Let's say you did not get flood insurance and a disaster is declared for your community. Federal disaster assistance is an option but it's usually a loan that must be paid back with interest. For a $50,000 loan at 4 percent interest, your monthly payment would be around $240 a month that's almost $3,000 a year for 30 years. Compare that to a $100,000 flood insurance premium, which is about $400 a year.

FLOOD FACTS

The insurance premiums are based on zones if you live in a high risk area that can be pretty expensive. There are ways around this. The National Flood Insurance Program could offer insurance premium reduction discounts of up to 45 percent if you live in a high-risk area and up to 10 percent in moderate to low-risk areas.

It's important to know that most flood insurance only covers the structure, not the contents inside. It also requires a waiting period before coverage starts which can take up to 30 days.

