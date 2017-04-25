Belongings of missing 15-year-old found on Beaverton area road

Jazmine Rodriguez (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

ALOHA, Ore. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 15-year-old who ran away from home Monday night.

Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say William Richard-Ricke, who identifies herself as Jazmine Rodriguez, ran away from her Aloha home. Detectives found some of her personal belongings, which they say are not usually disposed of, along a Beaverton area road.

Jazmine was described as 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jazmine’s whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2500.

KGW