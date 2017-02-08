Historic pillars at Bellingham's Fairhaven Park to be removed

The entrance to Fairhaven Park in Bellingham. Photo: Courtesy Whatcom Museum. (Photo: Custom)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – After nearly 100 years, the brick pillars in front of Fairhaven Park will be dismantled within the next month or so.

There are so many structural problems with the pillars, it's hard to describe what's good about them anymore.

The mortar is failing.

The paint is peeling.

The brick is coming apart.

"I'm very sad about it," said Nicole Oliver, development manager with the city's parks department. "I hate being the one who has to pull the trigger."

Fairhaven Park in the snow. Photo: Courtesy Whatcom Museum.

A guest at Fairhaven Park. Photo: Courtesy Whatcom Museum.

The entrance to Fairhaven Park in 1925. Photo: Courtesy Whatcom Museum.

The entrance to Fairhaven Park in Bellingham. Photo: Courtesy Whatcom Museum.





Oliver said environmental studies revealed the pillars are unstable and unsafe, while a fix could cost upwards of $250,000. There are no funds for that kind of maintenance, she says.

The Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Foundation is trying to fill the void with a fundraising campaign. As of Wednesday, it's raised a little more than $1,000.

"It's unfortunate. It's an icon. It's very noticeable. It's in every picture you see of Fairhaven Park," said Oliver.

While the city plans to remove the pillars this winter, it will store them while the foundation tries to raise enough money to restore them.

