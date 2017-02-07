'Baby ferry' Hiyu might get second life as entertainment venue

The ferry Hiyu in May at the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island. (Photo: Meegan M. Reid / Kitsap Sun file) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

SEATTLE — The Hiyu is headed for a new life.

Washington State Ferries announced Monday that the sale of the retired ferry to Menagerie Inc., which plans to use it as a floating entertainment venue on Lake Union. The 50-year-old ferry changes hands Wednesday, when it will be towed from the Eagle Harbor maintenance yard. The new owner paid $150,000 for the 120-foot vessel.

“We make every effort to keep our retired ferries operational, instead of being sold for scrap,” WSF Chief of Staff Elizabeth Kosa said. “I’m pleased the Hiyu will continue to serve Washingtonians on the water in her second life as a floating entertainment locale.”

The Hiyu had a good run from 1967 until 2015 but with only a 34-vehicle capacity, lack of ADA accommodations and high maintenance costs, it outlived its usefulness to move people and goods across Puget Sound.

It served several different routes, most notably Point Defiance-Tahlequah and San Juan Islands inter-island. After being put in storage in the late 1990s for more than a decade, it re-emerged as a relief vessel. Its last sailing was July 23, 2015.

The Hiyu was one of a kind in the fleet, with a stubby hull, tall truck tunnel down the center, passenger compartments along each side above parking lanes, and a bridge across the top.

It is scheduled to be towed from Eagle Harbor at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The public can see it travel through the Lake Washington ship canal and the Chittenden locks in Ballard on its way to its new home.

Washington State Ferries also is negotiating with parties interested in buying the retired Evergreen State.

The Rhododendron was the last ferry to be sold, for $275,000 in 2013 to a British Columbia scallop-growing company that uses it as an operations support vessel.

