Avista profits up by $14M in 2016

Avista.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Avista Corporation posted a 14 million dollar net profit increase in 2016 from 2015.

According to a release from Avista, the company’s income was $137.2 million in 2016, up from 123.2 million in 2015. That is an 11 percent increase.

"We had a great year in 2016,” Scott Morris, the chairman and CEO of the company said in a release. “We saw increased earnings at Avista Utilities compared to 2015 due to increased electric and natural gas gross margin, which was partially offset by increased operating expenses, depreciation and interest expense.”

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission rejected Avista’s request in December that would allow them to raise electric and natural gas rates, increasing the average customer's bill by a few dollars each month.

The three-member commission rejected the company’s proposal to increase electric rates by 7.6 percent and natural gas rates by 2.8 percent.

“Because at this time, their last request was rejected, they could come back for a 2018 increase,” explained Anna Gill, the spokesperson for the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

“Even if the base rate is higher, sometimes it’ll actually go down,” said Gill. “There are a lot of things affecting it, not just how much they’re charging the customer.”

She said rates are impacted by various factors, and will fluctuate.

“These are private companies that are in the business to make money, our job is to make sure that those rates are fair, just and reasonable,” said Gill. “They can’t just charge however much they want.”

"If we are not successful in obtaining rates that are fair to both customers and the company, we expect the current order will result in significant regulatory timing lag, which was reduced in recent years through regulatory orders that provided for the timely recovery of costs,” wrote Morris in a release.

KREM