Authorities investigating inmate's death

Zachery Williams (Photo: IDOC)

Idaho officials are investigating the death of a 29-year-old inmate who was being held at a prison south of Boise.

The Idaho Department of Correction says Zachery Ryan Williams died Thursday at a Boise hospital after apparently trying to hang himself at the Idaho State Correctional Institution on Sunday.

Officials say staff at the prison initiated lifesaving measures when they found Williams and he was transported to the hospital.

Williams was serving a sentence for sexual abuse of a child under 16. The full length of his sentence went to 2034, but he was eligible for parole in 2018.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Associated Press