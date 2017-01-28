Attorney: Somali national turned away at Sea-Tac

Sea-Tac Airport (Photo: KING 5 News)

SEATTLE (AP) - An attorney for an immigrant rights nonprofit says that a Somali national was not allowed to enter the U.S. at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.



Matt Adams, legal director at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said in an e-mail Saturday that he was filing emergency legal paperwork to help the traveler.



President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.



Calls to airport officials were not immediately returned.



Gov. Jay Inslee referenced at least one traveler who'd been turned away in a fiery news conference Saturday condemning Trump's policy.

Local officials are unclear how many people are being denied entry at Sea-Tac, but they estimate about 10 people.

