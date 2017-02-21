Arrest made in murder of 30-year-old in Seabeck

Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey)

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the murder of Hector Apodaca, according to KCSO Lt. Earl Smith.

A 23-year-old Silverdale man was arrested Tuesday morning and has been booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder. Bail has been set at $1 million.

A 20-year-old Kingston woman also was arrested on suspicion of first degree rendering criminal assistance. Her bail was set at $100,000.

The suspects' identities were not immediately available. They are expected to appear in court Wednesday.

They were arrested as detectives served a search warrant on Huntley Place in Silverdale Tuesday morning. Detectives were able to locate evidence related to the murder, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Apodaca, 30, was spotted at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by a passing motorist who was driving on the 9300 block of Misery Point Road.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue medics made attempts to save Apodaca, but he was declared dead at the scene.

